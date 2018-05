LONDON, May 10 (Reuters) - Japanese investors bought a record 282.1 billion yen ($2.57 billion)of Spanish bonds in March, Japanese government data showed on Thursday, highlighting increased foreign demand for euro zone debt.

The net buying of Spanish bonds, surpassed a previous record of 199.7 bln yen marked in October 2005.

Overall, the data showed a continuation of buying of euro zone bonds. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano in TOKYO; Writing by Dhara Ranasinghe in LONDON; Editing by Sujata Rao)