FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 9, 2018 / 3:44 AM / Updated 8 hours ago

Japanese investors dump record amount of U.S. bonds in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold 3.924 trillion yen ($36.68 billion) of U.S. dollar bonds in February, the largest amount sold on record, Japanese government data showed on Monday, as rising costs of currency-hedging undercut their yield attraction.

It was their fifth straight month of net selling, during which they offloaded 7.675 trillion yen of U.S. bonds. Instead they bought euro-denominated bonds, scooping up 1.059 trillion yen in the same month. ($1 = 106.98 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.