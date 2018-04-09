Japanese investors dump record amount of U.S. bonds in Feb

TOKYO, April 9 (Reuters) - Japanese investors sold 3.924 trillion yen ($36.68 billion) of U.S. dollar bonds in February, the largest amount sold on record, Japanese government data showed on Monday, as rising costs of currency-hedging undercut their yield attraction.

It was their fifth straight month of net selling, during which they offloaded 7.675 trillion yen of U.S. bonds. Instead they bought euro-denominated bonds, scooping up 1.059 trillion yen in the same month. ($1 = 106.98 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Sam Holmes)