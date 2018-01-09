FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
Predictions 2018
Iran
North Korea
Myanmar
Investigates
Future Of Money
Politics
FirstJobs
LifeLessons
Commentary
#Financials
January 9, 2018 / 6:30 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Tokyo bourse not considering merging Mothers, Jasdaq exchanges

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 9 (Reuters) - The Tokyo Stock Exchange said on Tuesday it was not considering merging the Jasdaq and Mothers markets, after a newspaper reported that it was mulling such a merger.

The Japan Exchange Group, which operates the Tokyo Stock Exchange, is mulling integrating the two in the hopes of making it easier to bring in investor money and stimulate the market, the Yomiuri daily reported last week.

The TSE said in a statement that there was no truth to the report. (Reporting by Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.