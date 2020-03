TOKYO, March 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan offered $30.272 billion in its 84-day dollar funding operation, it said on Tuesday.

The takeup was the largest amount since the BOJ offered $30.584 billion in 84-day dollar funding operation on Dec. 2, 2008, during the market turmoil after the global financial crisis. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)