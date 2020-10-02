Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan's Nittetsu Mining expects steady second-half copper output

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Japan's Nittetsu Mining Co Ltd
 expects to produce 24,775 tonnes of refined copper in
the second half of the 2020/21 financial year, steady compared
to a year earlier, the company said on Friday.
    The country's second half of the financial year runs from
October to March.
    Following are details of Nittetsu's output plan, with
comparisons against actual first-half and second-half production
for the 2019/20 financial year, which ended on March 31.
    (Copper in tonnes):     
          H2 FY20/21    H1 FY20/21  H2 FY19/20
 Copper       24,775        24,776      24,775
 
 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi)
