REUTERS NEXT-Future of Summer Olympics in Tokyo uncertain says Japanese minister

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - The future of the Olympics is uncertain, including the possibility the Games will not go ahead in Tokyo this Summer, Japan administrative and regulatory reform minister said on Thursday.

“We need to do the best we can to prepare for the Games at this moment, but it could go either way,” Taro Kono said in an interview at the Reuters Next conference.

Anything is possible, but as the host of the Games we need to do whatever we can. So that when it’s a Go, we can have a good Olympic Games,” he added.

