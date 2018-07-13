FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2018 / 3:51 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan vice finance minister for international affairs Asakawa to be reappointed - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 13 (Reuters) - Japan’s top financial diplomat Masatsugu Asakawa is set to be reappointed in an annual personnel reshuffle at the finance ministry, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Friday.

The government will also promote Shigeaki Okamoto, currently serving as director-general of the ministry’s budget bureau, to administrative vice minister - the top bureaucrat at the ministry, the source said on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to media. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

