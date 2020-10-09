Japan's Foreign Minister Motegi pledges financial support to Mongolia

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi pledged financial support to Mongolia on Friday, the first day of a diplomatic visit to the country.

“We have agreed to provide 2.5 billion yen in aid” to support Mongolia’s efforts to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, he said.

He also said that the two countries had agreed to work together to achieve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Toby Chopra)