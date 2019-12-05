Japan's MUFG considers fees on dormant accounts - Nikkei

TOKYO, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) is considering fees on accounts that have not been used for more than two years, the Nikkei said on Thursday.

The fee could be 1,200 yen ($11.05) a year and could take effect from October 2020, the Nikkei said, adding that other large financial groups could follow suit. It said MUFG could raise fees on other banking services, such as foreign exchange.

A MUFG spokeswoman said no decision had been taken.