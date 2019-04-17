Japanese museum show tries to clean up poop's image

TOKYO, April 17 (Reuters) - A museum in Japan says it is trying to de-stigmatise faeces with what it calls the world’s first exhibition of cute and colourful poop.

The roughly 1,000 visitors who come each day to the Unko (poop) themed museum in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, are encouraged to share pictures of exhibits on social media and to shout “unko” into a microphone.

“Generally, poop has a negative impression as dirty and stinky,” said Ayami Tashiro, a spokeswoman for Akatsuki Inc., the company that organized the show.

“We thought we can offer entertainment that no one has experienced before.”

Visitors can buy poop-shaped trinkets with a wall for them to draw their own poop.

“Poop had negative impression to me, but these cute images have changed turned into a good impression,” Aya Kumazawa, one of the visitors said.

No real poop was used to create the pop art exhibit, the organiser said.

The four-month show runs until July, with adult visitors charged 1,600 yen ($14.28). Children, who are also encouraged to visit, pay 900 yen. ($1=112.0100 yen) (Reporting by Kyung-hoon Kimand Kwiyeon Ha Writing by Tim Kelly)