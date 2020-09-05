Japan coastguard halts search for crew from capsized cattle ship due to bad weather

TOKYO, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s coastguard has halted searching for missing crew members from a cattle ship that capsized in the East China Sea earlier this week due to bad weather from a typhoon, an official at the coastguard said on Saturday.

A third crewman from the ship that capsized in the storm off Japan with more than 40 crew and a cargo of cattle was found alive on Friday.

The search continued through noon in Japan time (0300 GMT), without finding more crew, but vessels, airplanes and divers were all pulled out due to bad weather, the official told Reuters by phone.

The coastguard will resume the search when sea and weather conditions improve, the official said.