Japan court rejects bid to shut down Shikoku Electric reactor

TOKYO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - A high court in western Japan on Thursday rejected a lawsuit to shut down Shikoku Electric Power Co’s only operable nuclear reactor.

The Takamatsu High Court denied a legal bid by residents of Ehime prefecture to shut down the No. 3 reactor at the Ikata nuclear plant, the company said in a statement.

The 890-megawatt reactor was restarted on Oct. 27 and is currently running at full capacity.

The restart followed a Hiroshima High Court in late September that lifted a 2017 injunction blocking operations at the reactor. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; editing by Darren Schuettler)

