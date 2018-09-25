Japan high court overturns injunction to halt Shikoku Electric nuclear reactor

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A high court in Japan on Tuesday cancelled an injunction against a nuclear reactor operated by Shikoku Electric Power Co, the utility said.

The Hiroshima High Court issued the injunction last December, ordering Shikoku Electric not to restart the reactor until Sept. 30 this year and throwing into turmoil Japan’s protracted return to nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster.

The 890-megawatt No. 3 at Shikoku Electric’s Ikata nuclear power station has been shut since October 2017 for scheduled maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Chang-Ran Kim)