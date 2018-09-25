FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Energy
September 25, 2018 / 4:39 AM / Updated 20 minutes ago

Japan high court overturns injunction to halt Shikoku Electric nuclear reactor

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - A high court in Japan on Tuesday cancelled an injunction against a nuclear reactor operated by Shikoku Electric Power Co, the utility said.

The Hiroshima High Court issued the injunction last December, ordering Shikoku Electric not to restart the reactor until Sept. 30 this year and throwing into turmoil Japan’s protracted return to nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster.

The 890-megawatt No. 3 at Shikoku Electric’s Ikata nuclear power station has been shut since October 2017 for scheduled maintenance. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Editing by Aaron Sheldrick and Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.