Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Company News

TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai Electric restarts Ohi No.3 reactor

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    TOKYO, July 16 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co Inc
restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Ohi nuclear power plant in western Japan
earlier this month after completing maintenance and replacing some of the metal
piping, which was found to be damaged, a spokesperson said on Friday.
    The utility began booting up the 1,180-megawatt (MW) reactor on July 3 after
replacing some of the metal piping inside the reactor containment vessel and
completing regular maintenance and refuelling, the spokesperson said. The
reactor had been shut since July 20, 2020.
    With the restart, Japan has nine operating nuclear reactors with a total
capacity of 9,066 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licensing
process under the latest safety standards imposed after the disaster.  
    Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co
(Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined
generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before
the Fukushima disaster.
    The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The
regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power, Tohoku Electric Power
, Tokyo Electric Power, Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku
Electric Power, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power
, Shikoku Electric Power, and Kyushu Electric Power,
referred in the table by their regional name. 
        
  Company               Plant   Unit      MW              Status
 Hokkaido              Tomari      1     579    Shutdown 22/4/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      2     579    Shutdown 26/8/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      3     912     Shutdown 5/5/12
   Tohoku             Onagawa      2     825    Shutdown 6/11/10
   Tohoku             Onagawa      3     825    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Tohoku         Higashidori      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/2/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/8/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      2   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      3   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      4   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      5   1,100    Shutdown 25/1/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      6   1,356    Shutdown 26/3/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      7   1,356    Shutdown 23/8/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      3   1,100   Shutdown 29/11/10
    Chubu             Hamaoka      4   1,137    Shutdown 13/5/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      5   1,380    Shutdown 14/5/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      1     540     Shutdown 1/3/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      2   1,206    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Kansai              Mihama      3     826      Online 23/6/21
   Kansai            Takahama      1     826    Shutdown 10/1/11
   Kansai            Takahama      2     826   Shutdown 25/11/11
   Kansai            Takahama      3     870       Online 7/3/21
   Kansai            Takahama      4     870      Online 12/4/21
   Kansai                 Ohi      3   1,180       Online 3/7/21
   Kansai                 Ohi      4   1,180      Online 15/1/21
  Chugoku             Shimane      2     820    Shutdown 27/1/12
  Shikoku               Ikata      3     890  Shutdown 26/12/19*
   Kyushu              Genkai      3   1,180     Online 21/11/20
   Kyushu              Genkai      4   1,180      Online 17/3/21
   Kyushu              Sendai      1     890     Online 17/11/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      2     890     Online 22/12/20
    Japco         Tokai Daini      1   1,100    Shutdown 11/3/11
    Japco             Tsuruga      2   1,160     Shutdown 7/5/11
    Total                             33,083                    
 * Under court order to keep operations halted

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up