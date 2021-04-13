Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kansai Electric restarts Takahama No. 4 reactor

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
Inc has restarted the No. 4 reactor at its Takahama
nuclear power plant in western Japan after completing mandatory
upgrades to protect the facility against terrorist attacks and
fixing system glitches, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.
    The utility began booting up the 870-megawatt (MW) reactor
on Monday after dealing with upgrades, damage in the heat
transfer tubes and regular maintenance and refuelling, the
spokeswoman said. The reactor had been shut since October 7. 
    Kansai Electric had also restarted the No.3 reactor at the
Takahama plant on March 7, she said. The 870-MW reactor had been
shut since Jan. 6, 2020.
    Meanwhile, Kyushu Electric Power Inc has restarted
the 1,180-MW No.4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear power plant in
southern Japan on March 17 after having been shut for regular
maintenance since Dec. 9, a company spokesman said.
    With the restarts, Japan now has seven operating nuclear
reactors with a total capacity of 7,060 MW. Many reactors are
still going through a re-licensing process under the latest
safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.  
    Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic
Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial
use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The
companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima
disaster.
    The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power
plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power
, Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power
, Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power
, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power
, Shikoku Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power
, referred in the table by their regional name. 
        
  Company               Plant   Unit      MW              Status
 Hokkaido              Tomari      1     579    Shutdown 22/4/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      2     579    Shutdown 26/8/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      3     912     Shutdown 5/5/12
   Tohoku             Onagawa      2     825    Shutdown 6/11/10
   Tohoku             Onagawa      3     825    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Tohoku         Higashidori      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/2/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/8/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      2   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      3   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      4   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      5   1,100    Shutdown 25/1/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      6   1,356    Shutdown 26/3/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      7   1,356    Shutdown 23/8/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      3   1,100   Shutdown 29/11/10
    Chubu             Hamaoka      4   1,137    Shutdown 13/5/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      5   1,380    Shutdown 14/5/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      1     540     Shutdown 1/3/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      2   1,206    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Kansai              Mihama      3     826    Shutdown 14/5/11
   Kansai            Takahama      1     826    Shutdown 10/1/11
   Kansai            Takahama      2     826   Shutdown 25/11/11
   Kansai            Takahama      3     870       Online 7/3/21
   Kansai            Takahama      4     870      Online 12/4/21
   Kansai                 Ohi      3   1,180    Shutdown 20/7/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      4   1,180      Online 15/1/21
  Chugoku             Shimane      2     820    Shutdown 27/1/12
  Shikoku               Ikata      3     890  Shutdown 26/12/19*
   Kyushu              Genkai      3   1,180     Online 21/11/20
   Kyushu              Genkai      4   1,180      Online 17/3/21
   Kyushu              Sendai      1     890     Online 17/11/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      2     890     Online 22/12/20
    Japco         Tokai Daini      1   1,100    Shutdown 11/3/11
    Japco             Tsuruga      2   1,160     Shutdown 7/5/11
    Total                             33,083                    
 * Under court order to keep operations halted

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
