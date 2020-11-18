Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric restarts Sendai No. 1 reactor

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power
 has restarted the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear
plant in southwestern Japan after completing mandatory upgrades
to protect the facility against terrorist attacks, a spokesman
said.
    The utility began booting up the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor
on Tuesday after carrying out regular maintenance and
refuelling, the spokesman said by phone on Wednesday.
    With the restart, Japan now has two operating nuclear
reactors with a total capacity of 2,070 MW. Many reactors are
still going through a re-licencing process under new safety
standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
    Kyushu Electric said it plans to restart the No. 2 reactor
at Sendai in late December following upgrades.
    The utility had earlier said it planned to restart the No. 3
reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan later
this month.
    It is due to shut its Genkai No. 4 reactor in December for
regular maintenance, the spokesman said.  
    Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic
Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial
use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The
companies had 54 reactors operating before Fukushima.
    The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power
plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power
, Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power
, Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power
, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power
, Shikoku Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power
, referred in the table by their regional name. 
        
  Company               Plant   Unit      MW              Status
 Hokkaido              Tomari      1     579    Shutdown 22/4/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      2     579    Shutdown 26/8/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      3     912     Shutdown 5/5/12
   Tohoku             Onagawa      2     825    Shutdown 6/11/10
   Tohoku             Onagawa      3     825    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Tohoku         Higashidori      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/2/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/8/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      2   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      3   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      4   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      5   1,100    Shutdown 25/1/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      6   1,356    Shutdown 26/3/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      7   1,356    Shutdown 23/8/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      3   1,100   Shutdown 29/11/10
    Chubu             Hamaoka      4   1,137    Shutdown 13/5/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      5   1,380    Shutdown 14/5/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      1     540     Shutdown 1/3/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      2   1,206    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Kansai              Mihama      3     826    Shutdown 14/5/11
   Kansai            Takahama      1     826    Shutdown 10/1/11
   Kansai            Takahama      2     826   Shutdown 25/11/11
   Kansai            Takahama      3     870     Shutdown 6/1/20
   Kansai            Takahama      4     870    Shutdown 7/10/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      3   1,180    Shutdown 20/7/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      4   1,180    Shutdown 11/3/20
  Chugoku             Shimane      2     820    Shutdown 27/1/12
  Shikoku               Ikata      3     890  Shutdown 26/12/19*
   Kyushu              Genkai      3   1,180    Shutdown 18/9/20
   Kyushu              Genkai      4   1,180     Online 22/10/19
   Kyushu              Sendai      1     890     Online 17/11/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      2     890    Shutdown 20/5/20
    Japco         Tokai Daini      1   1,100    Shutdown 11/3/11
    Japco             Tsuruga      2   1,160     Shutdown 7/5/11
    Total                             33,083                    
 * Under court order to keep operations halted

 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by
Ramakrishnan M.)
