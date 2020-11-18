TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric restarts Sendai No. 1 reactor

TOKYO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power has restarted the No. 1 reactor at its Sendai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan after completing mandatory upgrades to protect the facility against terrorist attacks, a spokesman said. The utility began booting up the 890-megawatt (MW) reactor on Tuesday after carrying out regular maintenance and refuelling, the spokesman said by phone on Wednesday. With the restart, Japan now has two operating nuclear reactors with a total capacity of 2,070 MW. Many reactors are still going through a re-licencing process under new safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster. Kyushu Electric said it plans to restart the No. 2 reactor at Sendai in late December following upgrades. The utility had earlier said it planned to restart the No. 3 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant in southwestern Japan later this month. It is due to shut its Genkai No. 4 reactor in December for regular maintenance, the spokesman said. Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The companies had 54 reactors operating before Fukushima. The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power , Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power , Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power , Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power , Shikoku Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power , referred in the table by their regional name. Company Plant Unit MW Status Hokkaido Tomari 1 579 Shutdown 22/4/11 Hokkaido Tomari 2 579 Shutdown 26/8/11 Hokkaido Tomari 3 912 Shutdown 5/5/12 Tohoku Onagawa 2 825 Shutdown 6/11/10 Tohoku Onagawa 3 825 Shutdown 11/3/11 Tohoku Higashidori 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/2/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 1 1,100 Shutdown 6/8/11 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 2 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 3 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 4 1,100 Shutdown 16/7/07 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 5 1,100 Shutdown 25/1/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 6 1,356 Shutdown 26/3/12 Tepco Kashiwazaki-Kariwa 7 1,356 Shutdown 23/8/11 Chubu Hamaoka 3 1,100 Shutdown 29/11/10 Chubu Hamaoka 4 1,137 Shutdown 13/5/11 Chubu Hamaoka 5 1,380 Shutdown 14/5/11 Hokuriku Shika 1 540 Shutdown 1/3/11 Hokuriku Shika 2 1,206 Shutdown 11/3/11 Kansai Mihama 3 826 Shutdown 14/5/11 Kansai Takahama 1 826 Shutdown 10/1/11 Kansai Takahama 2 826 Shutdown 25/11/11 Kansai Takahama 3 870 Shutdown 6/1/20 Kansai Takahama 4 870 Shutdown 7/10/20 Kansai Ohi 3 1,180 Shutdown 20/7/20 Kansai Ohi 4 1,180 Shutdown 11/3/20 Chugoku Shimane 2 820 Shutdown 27/1/12 Shikoku Ikata 3 890 Shutdown 26/12/19* Kyushu Genkai 3 1,180 Shutdown 18/9/20 Kyushu Genkai 4 1,180 Online 22/10/19 Kyushu Sendai 1 890 Online 17/11/20 Kyushu Sendai 2 890 Shutdown 20/5/20 Japco Tokai Daini 1 1,100 Shutdown 11/3/11 Japco Tsuruga 2 1,160 Shutdown 7/5/11 Total 33,083 * Under court order to keep operations halted (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick and Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)