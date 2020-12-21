Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
TABLE-Japan nuclear reactor operations: Kyushu Electric shuts Genkai No. 4 reactor

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Kyushu Electric Power
 has shut the No. 4 reactor at its Genkai nuclear plant
in southwestern Japan for scheduled maintenance, a spokesman
said on Monday.
    The utility shut the 1,180-megawatt (MW) reactor on Saturday
to carry out regular maintenance and refuelling, and it expects
to restart the reactor in early March, the spokesman said by
phone.
    The latest shutdown leaves only two operating nuclear
reactors with a total capacity of 2,070 MW in Japan. Many
reactors are still going through a re-licensing process under
new safety standards imposed after the 2011 Fukushima disaster.
    Kyushu Electric plans to restart the No. 2 reactor at its
Sendai nuclear plant later this month following upgrades to
protect the facility against terrorist attacks, the spokesman
said.
    Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic
Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial
use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The
companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima
disaster.
    The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power
plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power
, Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power
, Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power
, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power
, Shikoku Electric Power, Kyushu Electric Power
, referred in the table by their regional name. 
        
  Company               Plant   Unit      MW              Status
 Hokkaido              Tomari      1     579    Shutdown 22/4/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      2     579    Shutdown 26/8/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      3     912     Shutdown 5/5/12
   Tohoku             Onagawa      2     825    Shutdown 6/11/10
   Tohoku             Onagawa      3     825    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Tohoku         Higashidori      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/2/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/8/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      2   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      3   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      4   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      5   1,100    Shutdown 25/1/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      6   1,356    Shutdown 26/3/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      7   1,356    Shutdown 23/8/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      3   1,100   Shutdown 29/11/10
    Chubu             Hamaoka      4   1,137    Shutdown 13/5/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      5   1,380    Shutdown 14/5/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      1     540     Shutdown 1/3/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      2   1,206    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Kansai              Mihama      3     826    Shutdown 14/5/11
   Kansai            Takahama      1     826    Shutdown 10/1/11
   Kansai            Takahama      2     826   Shutdown 25/11/11
   Kansai            Takahama      3     870     Shutdown 6/1/20
   Kansai            Takahama      4     870    Shutdown 7/10/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      3   1,180    Shutdown 20/7/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      4   1,180    Shutdown 11/3/20
  Chugoku             Shimane      2     820    Shutdown 27/1/12
  Shikoku               Ikata      3     890  Shutdown 26/12/19*
   Kyushu              Genkai      3   1,180     Online 21/11/20
   Kyushu              Genkai      4   1,180   Shutdown 19/12/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      1     890     Online 17/11/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      2     890    Shutdown 20/5/20
    Japco         Tokai Daini      1   1,100    Shutdown 11/3/11
    Japco             Tsuruga      2   1,160     Shutdown 7/5/11
    Total                             33,083                    
 * Under court order to keep operations halted

 (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
