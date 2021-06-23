Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

TABLE-Kansai Electric restarts Mihama reactor No. 3

By Reuters Staff

    TOKYO, June 23 (Reuters) - Japan's Kansai Electric Power Co
Inc has restarted the No. 3 reactor at its Mihama
nuclear power plant in western Japan, a spokesperson said on
Wednesday.
    The 826-megawatt reactor is the oldest to be restarted since
the 2011 Fukushima disaster and needed special approval to have
its lifetime extended beyond the standard 40-year limit.

    With the restart, Japan has eight operating nuclear reactors
with a total capacity of 7,886 MW. Many reactors are still going
through a re-licensing process under the latest safety standards
imposed after the disaster.  
    Nine regional power utilities and a wholesaler, Japan Atomic
Power Co (Japco), now have 33 reactors available for commercial
use, with a combined generating capacity of 33,083 MW. The
companies had 54 reactors operating before the Fukushima
disaster.
    The table below shows the status of Japan's nuclear power
plants. The regional utilities are Hokkaido Electric Power
, Tohoku Electric Power, Tokyo Electric Power
, Chubu Electric Power, Hokuriku Electric Power
, Kansai Electric Power, Chugoku Electric Power
, Shikoku Electric Power and Kyushu Electric
Power, referred in the table by their regional name. 
        
  Company               Plant   Unit      MW              Status
 Hokkaido              Tomari      1     579    Shutdown 22/4/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      2     579    Shutdown 26/8/11
 Hokkaido              Tomari      3     912     Shutdown 5/5/12
   Tohoku             Onagawa      2     825    Shutdown 6/11/10
   Tohoku             Onagawa      3     825    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Tohoku         Higashidori      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/2/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      1   1,100     Shutdown 6/8/11
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      2   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      3   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      4   1,100    Shutdown 16/7/07
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      5   1,100    Shutdown 25/1/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      6   1,356    Shutdown 26/3/12
    Tepco  Kashiwazaki-Kariwa      7   1,356    Shutdown 23/8/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      3   1,100   Shutdown 29/11/10
    Chubu             Hamaoka      4   1,137    Shutdown 13/5/11
    Chubu             Hamaoka      5   1,380    Shutdown 14/5/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      1     540     Shutdown 1/3/11
 Hokuriku               Shika      2   1,206    Shutdown 11/3/11
   Kansai              Mihama      3     826      Online 23/6/21
   Kansai            Takahama      1     826    Shutdown 10/1/11
   Kansai            Takahama      2     826   Shutdown 25/11/11
   Kansai            Takahama      3     870       Online 7/3/21
   Kansai            Takahama      4     870      Online 12/4/21
   Kansai                 Ohi      3   1,180    Shutdown 20/7/20
   Kansai                 Ohi      4   1,180      Online 15/1/21
  Chugoku             Shimane      2     820    Shutdown 27/1/12
  Shikoku               Ikata      3     890  Shutdown 26/12/19*
   Kyushu              Genkai      3   1,180     Online 21/11/20
   Kyushu              Genkai      4   1,180      Online 17/3/21
   Kyushu              Sendai      1     890     Online 17/11/20
   Kyushu              Sendai      2     890     Online 22/12/20
    Japco         Tokai Daini      1   1,100    Shutdown 11/3/11
    Japco             Tsuruga      2   1,160     Shutdown 7/5/11
    Total                             33,083                    
 * Under court order to keep operations halted

 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
