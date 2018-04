TOKYO, April 10 (Reuters) -

* Osaka Gas Co says its unit has agreed to acquire all shares in the U.S.-based Michigan Power, a gas-fired 125-megawatt power plant, from Wolverine Power Holdings LLC, owned by Rockland Capital among others

* The deal to buy the plant in Ludington, Michigan, is worth over 10 billion yen ($93 million), a spokeswoman for Osaka Gas says

* Michigan Power has been operating since 1995 ($1 = 107.1700 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)