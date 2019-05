TOKYO, May 29 (Reuters) - The Pokemon Company said on Wednesday it was developing “Pokemon Sleep”, an app that tracks users’ sleep and turns it into gameplay.

“We want to turn sleep into entertainment,” Tsunekazu Ishihara, chief executive of the Pokemon Company, said at a news conference in Tokyo.

The game will be launched next year, said the company, which was set up with investment from gaming firms Nintendo Co Ltd , Game Freak and Creatures.