Japan PM getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up - Nippon TV

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the hospital because he is getting treatment for chronic illness and not for a medical check-up, Nippon TV cited multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources as saying on Monday.

A motorcade carrying Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, his second visit in a week. The premier will receive the results of last week’s check-up, several local media reported.

Abe is scheduled to go to his office Monday afternoon, the Nippon TV report said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)