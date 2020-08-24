Healthcare
Japan PM getting treatment for chronic illness, not a check-up - Nippon TV

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has visited the hospital because he is getting treatment for chronic illness and not for a medical check-up, Nippon TV cited multiple unidentified government and ruling party sources as saying on Monday.

A motorcade carrying Abe arrived at a Tokyo hospital on Monday morning, his second visit in a week. The premier will receive the results of last week’s check-up, several local media reported.

Abe is scheduled to go to his office Monday afternoon, the Nippon TV report said. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Kim Coghill)

