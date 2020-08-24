Japan's Abe returns from hospital, says to do his best at his job

TOKYO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Monday said he wanted to do everything to maintain his health and do his utmost at his job, making brief remarks following his return from a second hospital visit that has stoked concern about his health.

Abe, who has been the target of deepening speculation that he may resign due to his health issues, on Monday visited a Tokyo hospital for the second time within days.

