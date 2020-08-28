Japan's Shinzo Abe says to step down as PM, apologies 'from bottom of my heart'

TOKYO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday said he had decided to step down due to worsening health conditions, and said he apologised to citizens from the bottom of his heart for not being able to fulfil his duties.

Abe, Japan’s longest serving prime minister, said it was not up to him to decide on his successor, comments that highlight the brewing scramble to replace him from within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). (Reporting by Tokyo bureau; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alex Richardson)