FILE PHOTO: French Economy and Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire and Japan's Finance Minister Taro Aso attend G7 Finance Ministers meeting by videoconference at the Bercy Finance Ministry in Paris, France, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga, Japan’s next Prime Minister, plans to re-appoint Taro Aso as his deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, the same positions Aso currently holds, Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

Suga has promised to continue key policies of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.