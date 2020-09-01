Japan LDP's Kishida says can show strength in areas of economy, foreign policy

TOKYO, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Japanese ruling party heavyweight Fumio Kishida, who has declared his candidacy for the party leadership, said on Tuesday he can show strength in the areas of economics and foreign policy and that he wants to be a leader who listens to the people.

Kishida, currently policy chief of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), also said the country must focus on challenges such as poverty and social disparity.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he was resigning on Friday for health reasons, opening up a contest to succeed him as LDP head and, due to the party’s strength in parliament, prime minister. (Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)