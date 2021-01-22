Japan PM says determined to realise Olympics, will cooperate with Tokyo and IOC

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga adjusts his face mask as he delivers his policy speech at the opening of the Lower House parliamentary session in Tokyo, Japan January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Friday that he was determined to realise the Tokyo Olympics.

His comments came after a media report said the government concluded the Games would have to be cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, citing one unidentified source from the ruling coalition.

Suga said in parliament that he would work closely with Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee.