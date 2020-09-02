Japan's Suga says he will push forward 'Abenomics' policies if he becomes PM

TOKYO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on Wednesday he would “maintain and push forward” the “Abenomics” stimulus policies pursued by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe if he were to become the next premier.

In a news conference announcing his decision to run in the ruling party’s leadership race, Suga also said he would maintain the kind of relationship the government has had with the Bank of Japan under Abe’s administration. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)