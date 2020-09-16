Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Japan's Suga elected as country's first new PM in eight years

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Slideshow ( 2 images )

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yoshihide Suga was elected as Japan’s prime minister on Wednesday, becoming the country’s first new leader in nearly eight years and facing a raft of challenges including reviving an economy battered by the COVID-19 crisis.

Suga, who served as chief cabinet secretary to outgoing premier Shinzo Abe, was voted in by the lower house of parliament where his ruling Liberal Democratic Party holds a majority.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher and Chang-Ran Kim

