Top Tokyo prosecutor offers to resign over reports of gambling

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Japan’s justice minister on Thursday said that Tokyo’s top prosecutor had tendered his resignation earlier in the day following media reports that he had been gambling with acquaintances, flouting social distancing recommendations.

Speaking to reporters, Justice Minister Masako Mori said that Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office chief Hiromu Kurokawa, a close ally to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had admitted to playing mahjong for money, which she said was “truly regrettable”.

She added that his resignation would be approved at a Cabinet meeting on Friday. (Reporting by Linda Sieg and Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Toby Chopra)