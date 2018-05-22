Japan Post Bank buying Japanese stocks since market correction in Feb

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - Japan Post Bank has been buying Japanese stocks since a major correction in global share prices in February, starting “in-house” active management, Katsunori Sago, the bank’s chief investment officer said on Tuesday.

Sago also said Japan Post Bank aims to boost its investment in alternative assets, such as private equities and hedge funds, to 8.5 trillion yen ($77 billion) from 1.6 trillion now in three years, because of their favourable risk return profiles. ($1 = 111.00 yen) (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano and Tomo Uetake; Editing by Chris Gallagher)