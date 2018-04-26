Japan Post Bank investment chief Sago to step down -source

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Katsunori Sago, chief investment officer at Japan Post Bank Co, will step down from his post, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be identified because the decision is not yet public, did not provide a reason for Sago’s departure.

A former Goldman Sachs executive, Sago joined the postal bank in 2015 and became executive vice president in 2016. He has been in charge of managing the bank’s 208 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) investment portfolio.

The bank’s board is scheduled to approve Sago’s departure at a meeting on Thursday, said the person.

A Japan Post Bank spokesman said nothing had been decided and declined further comment. ($1 = 109.2900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)