April 26, 2018 / 4:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan Post Bank investment chief Sago to step down -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 26 (Reuters) - Katsunori Sago, chief investment officer at Japan Post Bank Co, will step down from his post, a source briefed on the matter said on Thursday.

The source, who declined to be identified because the decision is not yet public, did not provide a reason for Sago’s departure.

A former Goldman Sachs executive, Sago joined the postal bank in 2015 and became executive vice president in 2016. He has been in charge of managing the bank’s 208 trillion yen ($1.9 trillion) investment portfolio.

The bank’s board is scheduled to approve Sago’s departure at a meeting on Thursday, said the person.

A Japan Post Bank spokesman said nothing had been decided and declined further comment. ($1 = 109.2900 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
