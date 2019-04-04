Japan Post Holdings to sell part of stake in Japan Post Insurance

April 4 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd said on Thursday that parent Japan Post Holdings planned to sell around 168 million of its shares, in an offering worth some 409 billion yen ($3.7 billion) based on the latest closing price.

The shares will be offered in Japan and overseas, Japan Post Insurance said in a statement. The price will be determined between April 15 and April 17.

Japan Post Holdings currently holds 534 million shares in Japan Post Insurance, an 89 percent stake, according to Refinitiv Eikon data. ($1 = 111.3400 yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)