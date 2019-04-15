Financials
April 15, 2019 / 7:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Post sells shares at bottom of expected range -filing

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co sold shares in its Japan Post Insurance Co unit at 2,375 yen, the insurance company said on Monday, representing a 4 percent discount from the last traded price and the bottom of its expected range.

The sale price, announced in a filing, compared to a closing share price on Monday of 2,474 yen. DealWatch had previously reported that the discount was likely to range between 2 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below