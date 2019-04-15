Japan Post sells shares at bottom of expected range -filing

TOKYO, April 15 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co sold shares in its Japan Post Insurance Co unit at 2,375 yen, the insurance company said on Monday, representing a 4 percent discount from the last traded price and the bottom of its expected range.

The sale price, announced in a filing, compared to a closing share price on Monday of 2,474 yen. DealWatch had previously reported that the discount was likely to range between 2 percent and 4 percent. (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan)