Japan Post Insurance finds 6,327 improper sales cases that broke law or internal rules

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd discovered 6,327 cases that violated law or internal rules in a previously flagged sales misconduct matter that is still under investigation, the company said on Monday.

The unit of Japan Post Holdings had said in August it possibly sold a total of about 183,000 insurance policies that could have been disadvantageous to policy holders, over the five years through fiscal 2018.

The company has so far scrutinised about 68,020 cases, accounting for about 37% of total misconduct, it said. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)