UPDATE 1-Japan Post Insurance says some improper-sales cases broke law

TOKYO, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Japan Post Insurance Co Ltd said on Monday it has discovered 6,327 cases that violated law or internal rules in a previously flagged sales misconduct matter that is still under investigation.

This is the first time the unit of Japan Post Holdings has said some of the cases have broken the law.

Japan Post Insurance had said in August it possibly sold a total of about 183,000 insurance policies that could have been disadvantageous to policy holders, over the five years through fiscal 2018.

The company has so far scrutinised about 68,020 cases, accounting for about 37% of total misconduct, it said.

Another group company, Japan Post Bank Co Ltd,, separately said earlier this month it had improperly sold investment trust products to elderly customers in about 19,500 cases.

The admissions cast a shadow over the government’s plan to sell $10 billion worth of its shares in parent Japan Post Holdings to pay for reconstruction in areas hit by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

“I will lead from the front to restore our trust from customers,” Mitsuhiko Uehira, president of Japan Post Insurance, said at a news conference which was also attended by Masatsugu Nagato, chief executive at Japan Post Holdings, and Kunio Yokoyama, president of Japan Post. (Reporting by Takashi Umekawa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)