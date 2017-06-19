FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 12:13 AM / 2 months ago

Nomura Real Estate says talks for purchase by Japan Post dead

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 19 (Reuters) - Nomura Real Estate Holdings said on Monday it was no longer considering a plan for Japan Post Holdings to buy a stake in it, confirming reports over the weekend.

Japan Post also confirmed in a separate statement that it was not considering purchasing the real estate company.

Shares in Nomura Real Estate were untraded amid heavy sell orders on Monday.

The Nikkei business daily and other media reported at the weekend that Japan Post would likely scrap the talks as the two companies had struggled to agree on the terms.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

