UPDATE 3-Japan Post takes 8% stake in Rakuten in logistics tie-up

TOKYO, March 12 (Reuters) - Japanese e-commerce firm Rakuten Inc said it will tie up with Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd in logistics with the postal and banking giant also taking an 8% stake in Rakuten as competition heats up with rival Amazon.com Inc.

Rakuten, whose services include e-commerce, telecoms and payments, competes with Amazon in the world’s third-largest economy, though it has far less of a global reach.

Last year it acquired a 20% stake in Walmart Inc’s Japanese unit. It has had a partnership with the unit, Seiyu, since 2018.