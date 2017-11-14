FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Post Holdings' H1 profit rises 20 pct on forex trading gains
November 14, 2017 / 6:17 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan Post Holdings' H1 profit rises 20 pct on forex trading gains

Reuters Staff

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co Ltd said on Tuesday six-month net profit rose 20.3 percent on the back of foreign exchange trading gains at its banking unit.

The postal and financial services giant posted a profit of 180.1 billion yen ($1.59 billion) for the April-September period, compared with 149.73 billion yen a year earlier.

Its banking unit, Japan Post Bank Co, reported a net profit of 181.5 billion yen for the period, up 20.2 percent. ($1 = 113.6200 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

