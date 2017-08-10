Japan Post Q1 profit up 26 pct on banking arm's forex gains

TOKYO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Japan Post Holdings Co on Thursday reported a 25.7 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by gains from foreign exchange trading at its banking arm.

Japan Post posted a net profit of 104.5 billion yen ($949.18 million) for the three months through June, versus 83.13 billion yen a year ago.

The banking unit, Japan Post Bank Co, reported a net profit of 89.4 billion yen over the period, up 31.6 percent. ($1 = 109.9900 yen) (Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)