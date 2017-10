TOKYO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s government said it had raised a total 1.3 trillion yen ($11.5 billion) from its sale of Japan Post Holdings Co stock - including shares sold in the overallotment portion of the deal that was determined on Wednesday.

The offer was priced on Monday at 1,322 yen, a 2 percent discount to the day’s closing price, compared with an indicative range of a 2-4 percent discount. ($1 = 112.7000 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)