Japan's Osaka Gas resumes supplies after last week's quake

TOKYO, June 25 (Reuters) - Japan’s Osaka Gas Co said it had restored normal piped gas supplies by late Sunday to all of the roughly 112,000 customers affected by an unplanned shutdown following a magnitude 6.1 earthquake last Monday.

The restoration came a day ahead of a revised schedule, with Osaka Gas and other firms in the industry sending up to 5,100 staff to help in the restoration effort, up from an original plan of 1,000 staff.

The quake in Osaka, Japan’s second-biggest metropolis, killed four people, injured hundreds more and halted factory lines in an industrial area, government and company officials said.

Piped gas supplies were cut off to about 112,000 Osaka Gas customers in Takatsuki, Ibaraki and two other cities in Osaka prefecture, for safety checks following the quake, the trade ministry said.

Osaka Gas said there had been no impact on its core facilities for supplying piped gas, sometimes called ‘city gas’. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori Editing by Joseph Radford)