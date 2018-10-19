Japan's KYB says products in 28 buildings failed to meet safety standards

TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Japan’s KYB Corp, a maker of devices that reduce shaking during earthquakes, confirmed on Friday that its products that failed to meet standards required by the government or customers had been used in 28 buildings.

KYB said this week it had falsified data on the quality of some of its shock absorbers since at least 2003, and said more than 900 structures around Japan - one of the world’s most quake-prone nations - had used products that could have been affected. (Reporting by Kiyoshi Takenaka Editing by Robert Birsel)