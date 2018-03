TOKYO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Japan Fair Trade Commission said on Friday that it would press criminal charges against four construction firms for suspected collusion over contracts for an $80 billion high-speed magnetic levitation (maglev) train line.

The targeted firms include Shimizu Corp, Kajima Corp, Obayashi Corp and Taisei Corp. (Reporting by Yoshiyasu Shida Writing by Minami Funakoshi Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)