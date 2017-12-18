FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 1:42 AM / 2 days ago

Japanese prosecutors raid firms over maglev train contracts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Tokyo prosecutors have raided the headquarters of at least two of Japan’s biggest construction firms for alleged antitrust violations linked to $80 billion worth of magnetic levitation (maglev) train line projects.

Shimizu Corp and Kajima Corp were raided early on Monday morning, spokesmen for the two companies separately said.

Another construction firm, Obayashi Corp, is already under investigation for suspected bid-rigging over maglev-related contracts.

A spokeswoman for the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office said it could not comment on individual cases.

$1 = 112.6900 yen Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Stephen Coates

