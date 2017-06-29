FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
#Energy
June 29, 2017 / 3:23 AM / 2 months ago

Idemitsu says CEO re-elected to company's board

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 29 (Reuters) - Idemitsu Kosan Co said its chief executive was re-elected to the company's board at an annual shareholders' meeting on Thursday, overcoming opposition from the founding family which holds around a third of the Japanese refiner.

The founding family had said it would vote against the re-election of the CEO, Takashi Tsukioka, and several other board candidates who have been pushing for a full merger with smaller rival Showa Shell Sekiyu.

The founding family opposes the merger plan. (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

0 : 0
