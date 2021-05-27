Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Oil and Gas

Japan refiners need 3 mths to resume Iran oil imports even with nuclear deal - PAJ head

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japanese refiners will need at least three months to resume Iranian oil imports even if the Iranian nuclear talks lead to an agreement and a lifting of sanctions, Tsutomu Sugimori, president of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Thursday.

Sugimori, who also serves as chairman of Eneos Holdings Inc , said the company’s role is to support the Tokyo Olympics as a partner since there are athletes and officials who eagerly want the Games to be held.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

