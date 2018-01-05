FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Basic Materials
January 5, 2018 / 7:15 AM / Updated an hour ago

Japan's Idemitsu, Showa Shell to combine crude loading programmes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 5 (Reuters) -

* Japanese oil refiners Idemitsu Kosan and Showa Shell Sekiyu have started work to integrate the so-called loading programmes through which they purchase crude, Idemitsu’s CEO said

* The two companies expect to finish this loading integration in the second-half of 2018, Idemitsu CEO Takashi Tsukioka told reporters on the sidelines of an industry event to mark the New Year

* Idemitsu said last month that it and Showa Shell would combine management of their key businesses, pursuing a merger bitterly opposed by a core investor - Idemitsu’s founding family

* Japan’s second- and fourth-biggest refiners by sales aim to win over Idemitsu’s founding family by showing successful examples of “synergies” between the two companies, Tsukioka said

* He added that Idemitsu was “not considering taking forceful measures for integration without gaining the founding family’s understanding” ($1 = 112.9800 yen) (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.