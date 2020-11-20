PAJ president expects OPEC+ to delay a plan to boost output in Jan

TOKYO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - The head of the Petroleum Association of Japan (PAJ) said on Friday he expects OPEC and its allies, known as OPEC+, will likely delay a plan to boost output in January and stick to the existing curbs of 7.7 million barrels per day (bpd).

Tsutomu Sugimori, president of PAJ, also said that Japan’s gasoline demand may fall deeper again in December and January due to the recent resurgence of the COVID-19 infections. (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)