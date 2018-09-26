Japan regulator to monitor banks' foreign-currency funding health

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency will closely monitor major banks’ dollar- and other foreign currency-denominated funding to check whether they can withstand market stress, it said in annual administrative guidelines made public on Wednesday.

The agency said it would check the health of bank loans to for-rent properties such as apartments, including whether banks are examining rent revenues from the properties in question before they extend loans to borrowers who will invest in these properties.

The FSA said it would also pay close attention to property and casualty insurers’ exposure to natural disasters, or risks for big insurance payouts in times of catastrophies, and how they manage them. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)