FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
September 26, 2018 / 7:14 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Japan regulator to monitor banks' foreign-currency funding health

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Japan’s Financial Services Agency will closely monitor major banks’ dollar- and other foreign currency-denominated funding to check whether they can withstand market stress, it said in annual administrative guidelines made public on Wednesday.

The agency said it would check the health of bank loans to for-rent properties such as apartments, including whether banks are examining rent revenues from the properties in question before they extend loans to borrowers who will invest in these properties.

The FSA said it would also pay close attention to property and casualty insurers’ exposure to natural disasters, or risks for big insurance payouts in times of catastrophies, and how they manage them. (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.