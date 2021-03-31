Renesas executive says financial impact of fire limited in mid-term

FILE PHOTO: Renesas Electronics Corp's logo is seen on its product at the company's conference in Tokyo, Japan, April 11, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) - A Renesas Electronics executive told a shareholders’ meeting on Wednesday that while a recent fire at its chipmaking plant would have an immense impact on its finances in the short term, the medium-term impact will be limited.

The Japanese chipmaker said on Tuesday that it would take at least 100 days to get back to normal production at its fire-hit plant, even as the government urged some Taiwanese companies to help with alternative chip production.